Silversea has put its voyages around the eastern Mediterranean on new ship Silver Moon on sale.

The luxury line will return to cruising from 18 June with a range of 10-day itineraries from Athens port of Piraeus calling at several Greek islands as well as Cyprus and the Israeli port of Haifa.

Roberto Martinoli, chief executive of Silversea Cruises, said: “The entire team at Silversea, our colleagues at the Royal Caribbean Group, and our loyal guests have been waiting for this incredible news for over one year.

“We are delighted to open general sales on our new Silver Moon itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Our guests are yearning to continue their travels, exemplified by the unprecedented demand we are currently registering.