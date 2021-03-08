Fares range from £58,000 to £218,000 per guest for the cruise onboard Silver Shadow

Fares range from £58,000 to £218,000 per guest for the cruise onboard Silver Shadow

Silversea has claimed to have “shattered” company booking records after its 2023 world cruise sold out within a day of going on general sale.

The luxury line’s arts-inspired 139-day voyage - South Side Story - All the World’s a Stage - will take guests through the Southern Hemisphere, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest, calling in 66 destinations across 34 countries and five continents.

Fares range from £58,000 to £218,000 per guest for the cruise onboard Silver Shadow, which departs Sydney on 10 January and arrives in Fort Lauderdale on 28 May.

In a Silversea first, each guest will enjoy a “seamless” journey that starts and ends at their doorstep, with private executive transfers to and from their local airport.

Each segment of the cruise will “unlock the history, culture and spirit of the people and places visited”, the line said, promising to shine a light on regional music, art, theatre, and dance traditions with authentic performances during the trip.