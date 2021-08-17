Silversea showcases new destinations and inclusions

With Silversea’s addition of brand-new destinations for 2023 and 2024 comes the opportunity for cruise-loving customers to immerse themselves in the archaeology and cultural heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, explore the coastline of the Baltic Sea and see the Columbia Glacier at Alaska’s Valdez.

The two itineraries featuring maiden calls on the Arabian Peninsula will take place on Silver Cloud and include visits to Unesco-listed sites such as Oman’s Sumhuram, as well as water-based adventures including kayaking and snorkelling at Lac Assal in Djibouti. These are just two of 18 voyages to Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, 38 itineraries in Northern Europe will see Silversea operate expeditions in the Baltic Sea for the first time and Silver Cloud make a maiden call on the Inner Hebridean island of Colonsay.