Silversea showcases new destinations and inclusions

The ultra-luxury cruise line will be featuring 690 destinations in 125 countries on its 2023 and 2024 itineraries, including 60 new ports of call
With Silversea’s addition of brand-new destinations for 2023 and 2024 comes the opportunity for cruise-loving customers to immerse themselves in the archaeology and cultural heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, explore the coastline of the Baltic Sea and see the Columbia Glacier at Alaska’s Valdez.
The two itineraries featuring maiden calls on the Arabian Peninsula will take place on Silver Cloud and include visits to Unesco-listed sites such as Oman’s Sumhuram, as well as water-based adventures including kayaking and snorkelling at Lac Assal in Djibouti. These are just two of 18 voyages to Africa and the Indian Ocean.
Meanwhile, 38 itineraries in Northern Europe will see Silversea operate expeditions in the Baltic Sea for the first time and Silver Cloud make a maiden call on the Inner Hebridean island of Colonsay.
Other new ports of call include Valdez and Icy Bay on Silver Whisper and the Comoro Islands and Greenland’s Lindenow and Tasermiut fjords on Silver Cloud, while 15 voyages in Australia and New Zealand on Silver Muse and Silver Whisper make it the line’s largest-ever season in the region.
Silversea will celebrate another first with eight summer sailings in Canada and New England, as well as 29 new itineraries in the Arctic and Antarctica.
Listening to the growing demand for longer cruises, Silversea is also offering two itineraries spanning more than 60 days in 2023 and 2024. The Grand Mediterranean 2023 voyage onboard Silver Moon will depart on 6 October and visit 52 destinations, putting a special focus on the Holy Land and Egypt.
In 2024, Silversea’s inaugural Grand Africa and Arabia sailing will take place on Silver Spirit over 62 days, departing Cape Town on 27 January and taking in the likes of Durban, Muscat, Abu Dhabi and Antsiranana as just four of 28 featured destinations.
Gone are the days when all-inclusive meant poor quality, with Silversea’s private chauffeur service to and from guests’ homes driving this point home. The cruise line offers a door-to-airport or ship transfer for free (up to 50 miles) as standard when a customer books a full-fare cruise, in addition to any required flights, with Business class upgrades available with selected destinations.
Onboard dining, drinks such as champagne and spirits, gratuities and Wi-Fi is also included in the price of a Silversea cruise, as is in-suite 24-hour dining service including caviar and butler service in every suite category.
But to really go the extra mile, Silversea includes a range of shore excursions in its sailings, with at least one guaranteed at every port of call. This could include whale-watching in Alaska, a day at Alexandria or snorkelling in Madagascar.
So whichever continent or country a cruise lover is keen on visiting, Silversea promises plenty of new experiences, excitement and exemplary service from beginning to end.
Agents can now book customers onto any new – or existing – itinerary in the Silversea 2023/2024 programme at my.silversea.com.