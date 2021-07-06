Silversea to expand expedition fleet

Antarctica-bound guests will have more options now with Silversea

Silversea is to convert another of its fleet to ice-class as it witnesses renewed interest in expedition cruising.

The line said it was leveraging “booming demand for ultra-luxury polar travel” and will convert its 274-guest, ultra-luxury ship, Silver Wind.

The renovation expands Silversea’s Antarctic expedition options, which will include a solar eclipse voyage in 2021 on the updated ship.

Silver Wind is becoming the line’s fourth expedition vessel in a fleet of nine ships and will mark her maiden voyage on 20 November on a 22-day journey to Antarctica, providing prime viewing for a solar eclipse on 4 December.

The ship is undergoing work at the Remontowa shipyard in Poland, after also benefitting from a previous major upgrade in 2018.

The re-design includes an ice-strengthened hull for polar waters; the addition of ice-detector sonars, designed for use on icebreaker vessels; and to boost sustainability aspects of the ship, also being added are a new advanced wastewater treatment plant, new food waste treatment facilities, and new fuel-saving boilers.

Along with a reduced guest capacity of guests, Silver Wind will carry up to 28 expedition experts, 24 Zodiacs and 14 kayaks.