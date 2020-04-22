A new 100% government-backed loan scheme was announced last night for small businesses, up to £50,000, and interest-free for the first year.

Previously I’d said that the government lending schemes came with a bit of a sting in the tail, in that they required 20% security.

Last week I called on the government to change the required security to perhaps 5%, because there are some very high risks. We don’t know when travel is going to return and there is a lot of uncertainty around destinations.

The coronavirus crisis will cost Tailor Made Travel £1 million, and I have been faced with giving £200,000 of personal security. So I’m blindly borrowing £1 million at the moment and underwriting 20% of that in order to retain my team and keep plates spinning.

So this announcement is welcome and should massively benefit single agencies, and those with two or three stores – as well as most independent traders in other industries.

However, for us, we need the government to go further.

Split between 20 premises, the loan would only amount to £2,500 per store – so the announcement is not quite so useful for miniples.

Don’t get me wrong, this is a great start, but we need our governing body Abta to persuade the government to apply the rules to mid-sized retailers too, perhaps with a “per location” or “per employee” rule to scale it up.