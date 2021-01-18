Simpson Travel, which has contacted the CAA for help recovering £46,000 it alleges Ryanair still owes the business in unpaid refunds , has hit back at Ryanair after the airline insisted it had "no liability or debt to any third party travel agent/operator, who make unauthorised bookings on its website".

In an updated statement provided to TTG, a Ryanair spokesperson said of Simpson’s claims: "These claims are false. Ryanair has no liability or debt to any third party travel agent/operator, who make unauthorised bookings on our website in breach of Ryanair’s terms and conditions. Under EU261 regulation all refunds are due to passengers only.

