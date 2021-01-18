Simpson Travel, which has contacted the CAA for help recovering £46,000 it alleges Ryanair still owes the business in unpaid refunds, has hit back at Ryanair after the airline insisted it had "no liability or debt to any third party travel agent/operator, who make unauthorised bookings on its website".
In an updated statement provided to TTG, a Ryanair spokesperson said of Simpson’s claims: "These claims are false. Ryanair has no liability or debt to any third party travel agent/operator, who make unauthorised bookings on our website in breach of Ryanair’s terms and conditions. Under EU261 regulation all refunds are due to passengers only.