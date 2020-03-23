Simpson Travel is seeking nominations from friends, families and employers for NHS staff, care workers, and anyone else on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, who deserve a holiday.
The luxury villa and hotel operator is offering ten complimentary 2021 holidays to those who deserve them most by way of a "heartfelt thank you" for their efforts during the unprecedented challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Anyone wishing to nominate a family member, friend, or anyone who has been on the frontline, should send their name, place of work and job title to thankyou@simpsontravel.com by the end of June.
In a letter to clients, founder Graham Simpson said he had been "truly humbled" by the "dedication and courage" shown by those working in the NHS and care homes across the UK. "I am moved by their selflessness and resilience," he said.
"As a company, we would like to do something to show our appreciation for those on the frontline of this emergency. So, if you, or someone you know, works for the NHS, or as a care worker, please email us at thankyou@simpsontravel.com with the name, place of work and job description of the person you would like to nominate for a complimentary Simpson holiday.
"Ten people will be selected at random later in the year, when we will offer them a very well-deserved week away to be enjoyed at our expense in 2021."
Reflecting on the impact of Covid-19 on travel, Simpson said despite encountering many crisws during his 40-year career in travel, "none had been as dramatic or as universal as the coronavirus pandemic". He added he hoped the situation would improve over the coming months "to allow us a partial season this summer".
"In the meantime, we are here for you as always, and on behalf of the entire Simpson team, I would like to offer my thanks again for your continued support.
"I am determined we come out the other side of it stronger and more resilient. Inevitably, we have had to engage in difficult conversations and make tough decisions to survive, including furloughing staff and holding off on employing our loyal teams overseas.
"I have, however, taken great comfort from the spirit of co-operation, resolve and sheer kind-heartedness I have seen. In the UK, furloughed staff have used their time to volunteer within local communities, and overseas, our owners – many of whom my son Mathew and I know personally – have remained constant even though they are no longer assured of an income this year."
Simpson added he wanted to thank those clients who had shown patience and understanding during the crisis, and for their "votes of confidence" in rebooking for later this year or into 2021.