The luxury villa and hotel operator is offering ten complimentary 2021 holidays to those who deserve them most by way of a "heartfelt thank you" for their efforts during the unprecedented challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Anyone wishing to nominate a family member, friend, or anyone who has been on the frontline, should send their name, place of work and job title to thankyou@simpsontravel.com by the end of June.



In a letter to clients, founder Graham Simpson said he had been "truly humbled" by the "dedication and courage" shown by those working in the NHS and care homes across the UK. "I am moved by their selflessness and resilience," he said.



"As a company, we would like to do something to show our appreciation for those on the frontline of this emergency. So, if you, or someone you know, works for the NHS, or as a care worker, please email us at thankyou@simpsontravel.com with the name, place of work and job description of the person you would like to nominate for a complimentary Simpson holiday.



"Ten people will be selected at random later in the year, when we will offer them a very well-deserved week away to be enjoyed at our expense in 2021."