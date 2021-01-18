Simpson Travel, which has contacted the CAA for help recovering £46,000 it alleges Ryanair still owes the business in unpaid refunds , has responded to Ryanair after the airline labelled it a “travel agent” rather than tour operator.

A Ryanair spokesperson today said of Simpson’s claims: “These claims are false. Ryanair has no liability or debt to any travel agent, who make unauthorised bookings on our website in breach of Ryanair’s terms and conditions. Under EU261 regulation all refunds are due to passengers only.