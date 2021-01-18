Simpson Travel has contacted the CAA for help recovering £46,000 it alleges Ryanair still owes the business in unpaid refunds arising from Covid flight cancellations.

“In some cases, it has been 10 months since we received notification that Ryanair flights were cancelled," said Simpson operations director Ed Pyke.



"Although we have been through all the processes of rejecting vouchers that have been issued to us and using the forms on the Ryanair website to apply for cash refunds, we are still no further forward in getting the money owed back.



"I have also written to Ryanair and have not received a response.”



The operator stressed Ryanair’s duty to provide cash refunds was set in law, in much the same way it has had to pay out for cancellations or re-bookings to fulfil its obligations under the Package Travel Regulations.



Founder Graham Simpson added that following the Irish Travel Agents Association’s (ITAA) claim earlier this week that Ryanair owes its members €20 million (£17.5 million), he would encourage other operators to seek help from the CAA to bring this matter to a swift conclusion and demand Ryanair "honour their legal obligation to provide refunds for cancelled flights”.

Ryanair has, to date, refuted claims it owes money to any agent "because it does not deal with any travel agent", and has accused the ITAA of "misleading" consumers.



TTG has approached Ryanair and the CAA for comment.