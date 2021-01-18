Singapore is hoping to up its presence in the UK this year

The Singapore Tourism Board is aiming to engage 15,000 agents this year through seven new UK trade partnerships.

The tourism board has teams up with Gold Medal, If Only and Travel Counsellors to update agents on its efforts to welcome back visitors.



Other partners include Flight Centre, Lotus Group, Travelbag and eDreams.



Its initiative will aim to build confidence among agents, and inspire them through its Covid recovery efforts – such as the country’s SG Clean stamp.



Launching this month, each partner will create dedicated campaigns to support agents and encourage bookings when the time is right.



Activities will include agent training and marketing, consumer events, and social media coverage.



“I look forward to working with our appointed trade partners to inform agents and the wider travel industry on Singapore’s efforts to gradually welcome visitors back in a safe and calibrated manner once our borders reopen,” said Michael Rodriguez, Singapore Tourism Board area director for northern and southwestern Europe.