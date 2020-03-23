DBS Bank has agreed to give the carrier a bridge loan of S$4 billion through the Covid-19 crisis, which saw the airline cut scheduled capacity by 96% on 23 March.

Reuters has also reported that Signapore Airline’s largest shareholder, Temasek Holdings, said it would underwrite the sale of shares and convertible bonds for up to S$15 billion.

This adds up to S$19 billion - more than £10 billion - to help the carrier weather the coronavirus storm.

"Since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, passenger demand has fallen precipitously amid an unprecedented closure of borders worldwide," said Peter Seah, chairman of Singapore Airlines.

"We moved quickly to cut capacity and implement cost-cutting measures."