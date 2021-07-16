An Airbus A350 will fly from Manchester’s revamped Terminal 2 on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. It features business, premium class and economy cabins.

Pre-Covid, the flight from Singapore continued to Houston from Manchester. Manchester airport’s managing director, Karen Smart said: “Together, we hope to be able to relaunch the popular Houston service as soon as possible once travel to and from the United States is opened up.

“We look forward to working with our colleagues at Singapore Airlines to make this returning service a success.”

The carrier is offering connecting fares to Phuket from £565 return. The Thailand destination is open to fully vaccinated UK travellers with a PCR test on entry. Adults staying 10-14 days must take two PCR tests.