Canadian Affair are partnering with sister tour operator American Affair to host two days of Canada Day and Independence Day celebrations on Facebook from 1-2 July.

More than 75 travel agents have signed up - and are now in with the chance of winning a selection of Canadian and American prizes as well as places on the operators’ next Fam trips to North America.

To mark Canada Day on 1 July, Canadian Affair will host a Canada-themed quiz on Facebook every two hours from 10am.

The first person to answer correctly will win a Canadian Affair apron, mug, tote bad or a £25 Love2shop voucher.

To be entered into the draw to win a spot on the Fam trip, agents need to send Canadian a photo of themselves with their Canada Day celebration box, which will be sent to them in advance.

On 2 July, American will host the same structure of quiz, with the same prizes up for grabs, to mark Independence Day.

Whichever store submits the best photo with their Canadian or American-themed celebration box will win the spot on American’s inaugural Fam trip.

Lee Rogers, product and commercial director for the tour operators said: "With so many prizes up for grabs and celebration boxes packed with treats in the post, we’re giving everyone a reason to get excited about two of North America’s biggest holidays."

To find out how to get involved, email Rogers at lee.rogers@canadianafair.com