Canadian Affair is partnering with its newly-launched sister operator American Affair to host two days of Canada Day and Independence Day celebrations next month – which will include two fam giveaways.

More than 75 travel agents have signed up for the festivities, putting them in with a chance of winning various Canada and US-themed prizes, as well as places on the operators’ next fams, including American Affair’s first ever fam.

To mark Canada Day on 1 July, Canadian Affair will host a Canada-themed quiz on Facebook every two hours from 10am. The first person to answer correctly will win a Canadian Affair apron, mug, or tote bag, or a £25 Love2shop voucher.

Meanwhile, to enter the draw to win a spot on the Canada fam, registered agents just need to send Canadian a photo of themselves with their Canada Day celebration box, which will be sent to them in advance.