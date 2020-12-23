Six reasons to book Titan Travel for your clients during peaks

The peak booking season this January and February may be looking a little quieter than previous years, but Titan Travel is offering a number of reasons why you and your clients can be persuaded to book holidays with the worldwide escorted touring and cruise specialist in 2021 and beyond. From an agent incentive to a flexi-booking policy and in-destination Covid-19 prevention measures, here are six reasons to book your clients with Titan during peaks.

1. Titan is rewarding every new booking

Every new Titan booking made between 1 January and 28 February 2021 will be rewarded with a £20 Lifestyle voucher, so the more bookings you make, the more vouchers you’ll receive. Agents can claim the vouchers at titanagents.co.uk by the end of the calendar month the booking was made in.

2. The Flexi-Deposit

Any booking made before 1 March asks for a £49pp Flexi-Deposit. This means the holiday can be amended as many times as the client likes at no extra cost, offering reassurance to customers who are worried their situation or circumstances may change. Booking amendments can be made up to 75 days prior to departure.