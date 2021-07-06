The route will operate six times a week from Heathrow, starting 1 August. Fares lead in from £64pp.

A spokesperson for the airline said the new service "has the potential to stimulate greater demand" for other European destinations.

"We are delighted to launch the new route from London Heathrow to Athens," they said.

"Greece is such a popular destination for UK travellers and the new service will further extend its tourism reach into the UK with onward connections to 35 exciting destinations in the country.

"The entire team who worked on this deserves our thanks as we set the stage for a new opportunity for tourism growth."