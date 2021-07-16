Princess will begin its Summer Seacations programme of British Isles cruises on Regal Princess from 31 July, with Sky Princess sailing around the UK from 30 August when ports of call will include Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.





Sky Princess, which launched in 2019, is making its first visit to the UK. The MedallionClass ship can cater for up to 3,660 guests.

Tony Roberts, vice-president Princess Cruises UK & Europe, said: “As our homeport ship for the next three years, today is a significant day for [Sky Princess and] Princess Cruises. We are delighted to have one of our newest ships dedicated to the UK and we are certain guests will love everything she has to offer.





“Sky Princess encompasses innovative technology, spectacular style and unique design features.”