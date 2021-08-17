The MedallionClass ship left the Port of Southampton on Monday (30 August), commencing its "Summer Seacation" season and marking the vessel’s first-ever sailing from the UK with guests onboard.



As the third ship in the Princess’ fleet to return to service since the line voluntarily paused operations in March 2020, Sky Princess has joined sister ship Regal Princess to sail around the UK.



From 30 August to 5 October, Sky Princess will take guests on short scenic voyages and itineraries that visit UK port cities including Liverpool, Greenock, Belfast and Portland.

Tony Roberts, vice president of Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said the sailing marked a "significant day" for the line.

"It is fantastic to be welcoming guests back onboard another Princess ship, this time the beautiful Sky Princess, our second ship to join us here in the UK," he added.

"Princess is one of only two cruise lines to have two ships operating out of the UK this summer, which bears testament to our commitment and devotion to UK guests."