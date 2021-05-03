Sky, which launched in October 2019, is scheduled to make its UK debut this summer homeporting from Southampton

Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess will be featured during the first two episodes of the new series of Cruising with Jane McDonald, returning to screens later this week.

The Channel 5 show kicks off its seventh series on Sunday (9 May) at 9pm, following McDonald as she travels the Caribbean.

Travelling from Fort Lauderdale to the line’s private island, Princess Cays, McDonald also visits the Virgin Isles, St Thomas and St Martin during her time onboard Sky, as well as experiencing OceanMedallion technology.

The 3,660-guest ship, which launched in October 2019, is scheduled to make its UK debut this summer homeporting from Southampton.

Tony Roberts, vice-president UK and Europe, said: “As our homeport ship, we are excited for viewers to join Jane as she discovers what it’s like to sail on the beautiful Sky Princess.

“Viewers can look forward to seeing the OceanMedallion in action, whilst also enjoying some escapism as they follow Jane’s relaxing cruise around the Caribbean.”