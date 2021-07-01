Princess Cruises will have five MedallionClass vessels based in Europe - including Sky Princess

Princess Cruises will sail five MedallionClass ships in Europe in 2023 – including a third consecutive ex-UK season for Sky Princess.

The programme will also see the first Mediterranean deployment for Enchanted Princess, sailing from Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) and Athens (Piraeus).

Princess will put its 2023 UK and Europe itineraries on sale “earlier than ever”, with 177 departures across the Med, British Isles, Scandinavia and Russia, going on sale 16 July.

The programme includes 67 “unique itineraries”, ranging in length from seven to 33 nights and cruising to 116 destinations in 32 countries.

As well Sky and Enchanted, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess and Island Princess will also be sailing.

The 3,660-guest Sky will sail round-trip from Southampton on a variety of voyages from seven- to 14-nights to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

A 24-night round-trip itinerary to Canada and New England will also return for 2023 following high demand in previous years.