Firms whose membership costs are £3,000 or less per year will be able to make two equal payments in 2022, rather than four across the year

Abta has announced a deferral of subscription fees until January for its smallest member businesses to help companies “facing particular difficulties”.

Members whose subscription costs is £3,000 or less per year – around two thirds of members - will now be able to make two equal payments in January and April 2022, rather than four payments across the year.

In April the association created a quarterly subscription instalment plan for the 2021-2022 membership year, with payments in July and October 2021 and January and April 2022.

Abta said it was hoped the change would allow time for firms to build their cash flow “closer to pre-pandemic levels”, adding “the intention is to return to one single annual payment from July next year”.

The move has been made due following feedback with Abta members, its board and head office team and brought it due to “little prospect of a meaningful return for international travel in the immediate future” and the “extremely worrying” financial situation facing smaller travel businesses.

In an update issued on Thursday (24 June), Abta explained that for members whose annual subscription fees exceed £3,000, the quarterly instalment plan would remain in place.