Pre-registration for Club Rewards’ Allure Me competition opens today (18 February) ready for when the competition kicks off on 20 February.

Over three weeks, agents will be able to earn points on a leaderboard - for example up to 50 points for bookings, 10 points for sharing Royal Caribbean’s content on social media and 20 points for pre-registering.

Fifty agents with the highest points on 12 March will be offered two tickets on a two-night trade sailing on Allure of the Seas from Malaga to Barcelona from 7 to 9 May 2020.

There will also be five spots given away during the competition.

Return flights, food and drink are included in the prize.