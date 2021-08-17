There is also concern over the validity of the NHS health passport in some EU countries, and signs that a third Covid jab will likely be needed as a booster this winter.

Here are the key national headlines affecting travel on Wednesday (25 August).

UK self-catering prices soar in pandemic

UK self-catered accommodation is costing an average 40% more than in summer 2019, according to Which?. Its analysis, with BBC Panorama, suggests holidaymakers are paying an average of £300 more per week in August compared to before the pandemic, with increases of 49-89%. (BBC News)

NHS Covid pass not recognised by some countries

Delays in linking the NHS system to the EU’s mean some countries are not recognising travellers’ Covid data. Hungary will only accept a locally issued certificate and there have been problems in Italy, Latvia and the Czech Republic. (The Guardian)

Covid protection waning among the double jabbed

Researchers say they are seeing a decrease in protection against Covid infections in double jabbed people. The study includes data on positive Covid PCR test results between May and July 2021 among more than a million people who had received two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Protection after two shots of Pfizer decreased from 88% at one month to 74% at five to six months. (BBC News)

Israel expands booster jab programme

All over 30s in Israel are to be offered a third Covid jab after data proved the effectiveness of the triple injection in the over 60s. Israel became the first country in the world to offer booster shots last month, with all over 40s now offered a third inoculation. (The Daily Mail)

Electric aircraft completes flight



A hybrid-powered passenger plane has completed a test flight from Exeter to Newquay to demonstrate the green technology. A specially modified Cessna with a battery-driven propeller on its nose and a conventionally powered rear engine made the 85-mile flight on Tuesday. It took 25 minutes at a speed of 120mph, flying at 5,000ft. (The Telegraph)