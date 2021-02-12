The US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended operations of 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines after a United Airlines flight experienced an engine failure.
Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries onboard, but some graphic footage emerged.
Terrifying video shows an #engine of #UnitedAirlines #flight328 on fire.— Jeremy Song (@tezuma75) February 22, 2021
The #plane was forced to return to #Denver International Airport after it suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/Ji0l2gHauD