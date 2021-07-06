Somerset and the Peak District are the UK’s top two "trending" summer 2021 destinations according to Sykes Holiday Cottages, with demand for both up significantly on 2019 levels.

Bookings for the Peak District are up 68% on summer 2019 levels and Somerset 61%, with bookings for third-placed East Anglia up 59%.



North Wales, Cumbria, Cornwall, Devon and North Yorkshire are the top five most popular destinations for domestic summer holidays this year, according to Sykes, with the south west losing its crown to as the most in-demand region.



Data from Sykes’ 2021 staycation index suggests nearly two-thirds of Brits (62%) will enjoy their main summer holiday in the UK this year, up from 50% in 2019, spending an average of £940 per break – enough to boost the economy, Sykes claims, by around £30 billion.



More than half of Brits (55%) took a domestic break last year, despite the ever-changing Covid rules, while nearly half (46%) of those polled by Sykes said they were now more likely to consider a Uk domestic holiday than they were prior to the pandemic.