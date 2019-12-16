Last week, Boris Johnson turned Santa, with gifts in his Queen’s speech which look set to benefit the travel trade, including a tax break for small businesses from which around half a million high street firms could profit.



For travel consortium bosses, it was a welcome present that could encourage members onto the high street and help those already in retail to “compete more effectively with online players”. Agents too seemed similarly chuffed (p6).



And there were other surprises. Most shockingly, the apparent plan to extend the CAA’s remit to repatriate both Atol-protected and non-Atol-protected passengers when an airline goes bust. It’s a move that raises significant questions.



Details, as ever though with Johnson, are scant, including on how repatriation will be funded.