A year ago, TTG Media launched the biggest study of its readers for a decade. The survey of 941 travel professionals provided us with a fascinating insight into the habits of the travel trade.
The results prompted a significant redesign of both our magazine and website, and the establishment of our new mission statement – to promote a Smarter, Better, Fairer travel industry.
We were proud to be awarded several accolades off the back of this, including PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year.
And now we’re thrilled to be leading the way once again with the launch of an entirely new event (p8).
Taking place at Magazine London on 10 September, The Travel Industry Awards by TTG in association with Virgin Atlantic will showcase the very best of the travel trade.
The judging process has been shaken up to ensure it remains the fairest in the sector. Trade-facing supplier categories will be rated by agents, before being judged by our TTG Top 50 winners.
We’ve added new cross-sector consumer-focused categories and will be rewarding agents in exciting new areas. And, in line with our Smarter, Better, Fairer mission, there are two categories of responsible travel, as well as a diversity and inclusion accolade.
Virgin Atlantic, with its “challenger spirit”, is the perfect partner for the new programme. “Like TTG, we must be flexible, courageous in decision-making and innovative in our thinking,” says vice-president of UK and European sales (and former TTG 30 Under 30 alumnus) Lee Haslett.
We can’t wait to get started!
One destination with a challenger spirit is the US, as we explore this week in our USA-themed edition – from why the Deep South is perfect for movie buffs (48) to Virginia’s “vibrant new tourist hotspot” (26).
Plus find out where the Brand USA MegaFam could take you (p8)... Happy reading, y’all!