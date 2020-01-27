The results prompted a significant redesign of both our magazine and website, and the establishment of our new mission statement – to promote a Smarter, Better, Fairer travel industry.



We were proud to be awarded several accolades off the back of this, including PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year.

And now we’re thrilled to be leading the way once again with the launch of an entirely new event (p8).

Taking place at Magazine London on 10 September, The Travel Industry Awards by TTG in association with Virgin Atlantic will showcase the very best of the travel trade.



The judging process has been shaken up to ensure it remains the fairest in the sector. Trade-facing supplier categories will be rated by agents, before being judged by our TTG Top 50 winners.