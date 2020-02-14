New proposals from the Department for Transport are being discussed that would force all scheduled airlines in the UK to offer financial protection, TTG can exclusively reveal (p7).

Passengers would only be covered for repatriation, meaning the Atol scheme, which also covers refunds for booked holidays, would remain relevant.

But this is still a noteworthy step, and one which could have a significant impact on the industry – not least the airlines.

They, of course, are unlikely to take such changes lying down. When the issue was last raised in 2010, larger airlines angrily questioned why they should have to pay into a scheme likely to benefit only failing companies.

Their argument was simple: we’re too big to fail, so why should we prop up those who aren’t?