Grant Shapps’ throwaway comment suggests the government has no plans to lift travel restrictions at the end of the new lockdown on 8 May.

But more than that, its dismissive tone demonstrates yet again the lack of government understanding about the mammoth challenges facing the UK travel sector.

Abta was not amused. “It would be better,” a spokesperson drily pointed out, “if the government focused on taking the necessary steps to support the sector rather than undermining confidence in it.”



Because, as most can’t fail to notice, the industry is becoming ever more divided the longer it waits for government guidance on the Package Travel Regulations.

You’re either in the “It’s Right to Refund” camp or the “will do anything I can to save my business – please accept a credit note instead” faction.