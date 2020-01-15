She was not alone, as we explore this week in a special report examining the human cost of the Thomas Cook collapse, with many staff still suffering, four months on from its collapse (p14).



Single mums forced to use food banks, and vital government benefits “switched off”.

The industry might have started to move on, but for many of the 9,000 ex-Cook staff it will be a long time before the spectre of what happened on 23 September fades.



Yes, a huge number of former Cook employees have found new roles, not least within Hays Travel (and even at TTG).

But as former cabin crew member and branch leader for Unite Martin Browne points out: “There are still loads of people really struggling."