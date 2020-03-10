Cruise lines around the world have suspended operations, a number of countries have closed their borders and airlines have axed thousands of flights (p6).

But as the sector grapples with the unfolding pandemic, it’s worth noting there are positives.

First was the Budget. The chancellor unveiled a series of measures offering relief to small businesses (benefiting numerous independent travel agencies) with the temporary abolition of business rates for SMEs and a move to refund statutory sick pay for employees forced to take self-isolation (p7).



True, the Budget could have gone further – the government’s refusal to reduce APD angered many, while some agents suggest the threshold for the removal of business rates is too low, meaning fewer businesses may benefit than initially hoped.

But given the current situation, any relief is helpful. And it is heartening to see the government acknowledge the challenges facing business.