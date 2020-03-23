As agents work tirelessly to support clients, the difference in how operators and airlines are dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis is becoming ever more stark.



The frustration felt by Ireland-based agents and business travel agents pushing for refunds for their clients from airlines – and receiving credit notes instead – is palpable. Dominic Burke, of consortium Travel Centres, says suppliers “seem to be making up their reservation policies as they go along” (p9 & p18).



“The Wild West is exactly how working in the travel industry has felt for the last week or so,” agrees Holidaysplease’s Richard Dixon in his One Last Thing column (p42).



This is all deeply concerning because, as our cover this week highlights, we might all be home alone, but the whole industry is suffering this situation together.