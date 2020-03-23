It’s no coincidence this week’s TTG contains three references to the “Wild West”.
As agents work tirelessly to support clients, the difference in how operators and airlines are dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis is becoming ever more stark.
The frustration felt by Ireland-based agents and business travel agents pushing for refunds for their clients from airlines – and receiving credit notes instead – is palpable. Dominic Burke, of consortium Travel Centres, says suppliers “seem to be making up their reservation policies as they go along” (p9 & p18).
“The Wild West is exactly how working in the travel industry has felt for the last week or so,” agrees Holidaysplease’s Richard Dixon in his One Last Thing column (p42).
This is all deeply concerning because, as our cover this week highlights, we might all be home alone, but the whole industry is suffering this situation together.
Part of the problem, of course, is the delay from government on relaxing the Package Travel Regulations, although ministers have admittedly been busy working on other measures to support business instead (p7).
But the mixed messages and lack of support for agents – and their clients – will harm the industry in the long term. “I want my customer for life,” says Tour America’s Mary McKenna. “If they need that money now, it’s a matter of principle to be able to give it to them.”
Never has it been more important to put differences aside and work together with one common goal than during this crisis. The media is no exception, and TTG is proud to have teamed up with other travel trade titles behind the #OneTravelIndustry movement (p10).
“The journey starts with us all coming together for the common good of our beloved industry,” adds Dixon. He’s right, and businesses will only survive this crisis if the industry remains united.