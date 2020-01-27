So far we’ve seen Lonely Planet and Intrepid team up on carbon-neutral tours; MSC Cruises launch new sustainable trips; NCL eliminate single-use plastic bottles; and 30 businesses sign up to the Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency initiative.



Now aviation is boldly pledging to make the UK’s airline industry free from carbon emissions by 2050.

It also projects a 70% increase in UK passenger numbers by 2050, prompting Responsible Travel’s Justin Francis to reasonably question whether its environmental commitment is “something of an oxymoron”.



The UK Sustainable Aviation coalition insists not. Its pledge, it says, will be fulfilled by measures such as “smarter flight operations, new aircraft and engine technology”.