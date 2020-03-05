Poon Tip’s message is two-fold. He urges agents to encourage clients to keep travelling, but also to be clear on the facts around the virus.

“Ignorance is counterproductive to public health and wellness,” he points out.



Ignorance has been a concerning repercussion of Covid-19, leading to global hysteria, a drop-off in bookings, the cancellation of events – and apparently now the failure of an airline.



The loss of Flybe cannot be underestimated. For regional UK airports such as Southampton, Newquay and Belfast City, its demise could be catastrophic. But who will fill the gap?

Thankfully, some airlines have stepped forward, and the government insists it is “urgently working with industry to identify how key routes can be re-established by other airlines as soon as possible”.