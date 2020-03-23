Headlines detailing cruise, airline and tour operator cancellations, which just a few weeks ago would have been unimaginable, have now become the norm.

But as this awful situation continues to escalate, it’s the human side of the travel industry that shines brightest.



The team at Lancashire-based World Travel Lounge is just one agency that has been helping housebound clients with their shopping.

And agents usually in competition have also been quick to show their support – staff at Carrick Travel enjoyed a delivery of chocolates from local Travel Counsellors, while agency director Neil Crawford was among a number of people offering their services to struggling travel businesses (p12).



As our new movement #OneTravelIndustry has highlighted, at TTG Media we also want to do everything we can to support our readers.

The Coronavirus Travel Business Support Service is a one-stop shop, featuring links to online resources that businesses and individuals can use for further guidance.