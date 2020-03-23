It’s often said you see the best of people during times of crisis. Never was this more true of travel than this week.
Headlines detailing cruise, airline and tour operator cancellations, which just a few weeks ago would have been unimaginable, have now become the norm.
But as this awful situation continues to escalate, it’s the human side of the travel industry that shines brightest.
The team at Lancashire-based World Travel Lounge is just one agency that has been helping housebound clients with their shopping.
And agents usually in competition have also been quick to show their support – staff at Carrick Travel enjoyed a delivery of chocolates from local Travel Counsellors, while agency director Neil Crawford was among a number of people offering their services to struggling travel businesses (p12).
As our new movement #OneTravelIndustry has highlighted, at TTG Media we also want to do everything we can to support our readers.
The Coronavirus Travel Business Support Service is a one-stop shop, featuring links to online resources that businesses and individuals can use for further guidance.
We’ve also launched the Business Support Forum, a Q&A platform with a panel of industry experts on hand to answer any question travel professionals might have about the crisis (p8).
And we’re evolving the TTG Little Black Book, updating it to feature emergency numbers for all your supplier contacts to help support agents over the coming weeks (p7).
Like you, TTG Media is also having to adjust to this crisis. Due to the number of agents expected to be working from home over the next month, we have taken the decision to temporarily suspend TTG’s print magazine.
Instead, we will be producing a weekly digital version, available at ttgmedia.com from 8am every Monday.
This industry, like most others, is facing unparalleled challenges. But TTG Media has never been prouder to stand shoulder to shoulder with you. #OneTravelIndustry