The airline’s only domestic route which will continue to run on a reduced basis is to Cape Town, with all other destinations such as Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth to cease from 29 February.

Routes between Johannesburg and Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and Sao Paulo will also close.

However, SAA will continue to operate between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington via Accra.

This comes as SAA reportedly received $240 million in rescue funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Domestic routes operated by Mango, SAA’s partner, will not be affected by the changes, but there will be job losses in the restructuring.