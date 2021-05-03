South Shields town hall was lit up in the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust's colours

South Shields has once again paused to remember Westoe Travel agent Chloe Rutherford and her boyfriend Liam Curry, who were both killed in the Manchester Arena bombing four years ago.

Chloe, 17, was an apprentice at the agency in the town while her partner Liam, 19, was a keen cricketer from South Shields. They lost their lives shortly after the Ariana Grande concert at the arena on 22 May 2017.

Each year on the anniversary, residents and businesses in South Shields decorate their homes and premises in pink and blue and undertake activities to raise funds for The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The trust was set up by the couple’s parents Lisa and Mark Rutherford and Caroline Curry. The trust has helped more than 130 young people realise their ambitions in performance and sport through grants totalling in excess of £250,000.

This year, South Shields town hall was lit in pink and blue in tribute, with The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust flag flying from the building.