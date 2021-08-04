On 7 August, Ocean Cruise terminal hosted P&O Cruises’ Iona before the vessel departed for its maiden passenger voyage. Marella Explorer departed from Queen Elizabeth II terminal and MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa was at the Horizon terminal.

Anthem of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s second largest ship in its Quantum-class, was at City Cruise terminal, and Regal Princess, Princess Cruises’ Royal-class ship, departed from Mayflower terminal.

On the following weekend (14 August), Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Silhouette was at City Cruise terminal in place of Anthem, with all other ships from the initial weekend returning to their respective terminals for further passenger operations.

Rebekah Keeler, head of cruise for the port’s operator, ABP, said the company was "excited to be getting closer to seeing what a ’normal’ cruise weekend for the port in peak season would be".

"It’s taken a huge collaborative effort by the industry to bring cruise back safely and it fills us all with pride to see passengers once again beginning their holidays here at the Port of Southampton," she added.