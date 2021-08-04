Ryanair will remove two aircraft stationed at Southend when it pulls out on 1 November. The airline had signed a five-year deal in 2018 for three aircraft to be based there.

Ryanair’s exit follows that of easyJet, which left in September 2020 and Flybe, which collapsed in May last year.

The airport’s owners Esken has also to contend with the collapse of subsidiary Stobart Air, which operated as Aer Lingus Regional. Stobart went into liquidation after a sale fell through in June this year.

Shortly after, Esken attracted a potential investment partner, Carlyle Global Infrastructure Fund, to put funds into Southend.

Esken executive chair David Shearer said the impact of Ryanair’s decision would be “negligible in view of the expectation of limited flying in the winter season”.

He added: “The group is in active dialogue with a range of low cost and flagship carriers where the previously proven route profitability, the airport’s efficient operating cost base and the safe passenger experience is likely to prove attractive as demand recovers.”

Esken said the announcement by Ryanair “does not have any impact on the investment” from the planned deal with Carlyle, which shareholders will discuss on 17 August.