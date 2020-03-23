On 30 March, Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Britain’s largest regional airline, has confirmed it will seek state aid to weather the coronavirus storm.

Joanne Dooey, president of SPAA, highlighted the "importance" of Loganair’s operations to Scotland.



“It should not be forgotten that, in addition to flying passengers, Loganair also transports essential medicines, mail and newspapers which would not otherwise reach those who need them," said Dooey.

"Loganair’s routes also provide the framework for connectivity from these areas to the rest of the world.



“As a provider of these essential services, the SPAA urges the government to consider any application which Loganair may make for emergency support during these unprecedented times.”

Loganair, which picked up nearly 20 Flybe routes after that airline’s collapse earlier this month, has already grounded half its fleet and announced further service reductions for April.

However, chancellor Rishi Sunak has said airlines should explore all other funding avenues before making an official application for state aid.