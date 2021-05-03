The SPAA wants the Scottish government to open up more testing options

Scots are being disproportionally stung by the cost and complexity of, as well as access to, Covid testing for overseas travel, according to the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA).

The SPAA has criticised the government for insisting that the day two and day eight tests for those returning from amber and red list countries must be booked via a single supplier at a fixed rate.



It is calling for tests from a wider range of testing providers to be permissible under the Scottish government’s Covid border regime, particularly when they meet the same standards as those mandated by Holyrood.



Restrictions on international travel to and from Scotland were lifted on Monday (17 May) after the Scottish government adopted the same traffic light system and green list set out by Westminster.



However, the SPAA said information on the specific testing required before and after travel was "at best, as clear as mud". "It appears that Scots are disadvantaged by being mandated to spend more on testing than travellers in other parts of the UK," said the association on Thursday (20 May).