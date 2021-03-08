The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association has called for a phased return to travel led by islands with high vaccination and low infection levels.

SPAA president Joanne Dooey said this approach was more realistic than a blanket lifting of restrictions.

“A phased return could see the reopening of some destinations – for example some island destinations where vaccination levels are high and virus levels low,” she said.

“There will be a time-line for reopening gradually and we’re certainly not pinning our hopes on one definitive diary date when all international travel restrictions will be lifted.”

She said agents were “naturally keen” for international travel to start again.

“However, our industry is aware that the appearance of new variants and a third wave across Europe makes establishing a date, or a plan, for this difficult.

“We’d like the governments to remember that people travel for many reasons and not just for summer holidays. People want to travel to visit family they haven’t seen for over a year and international travel will be key to economic recovery for Scotland, meaning the return of business travel is crucial.

“However, we’re more confident now that both Scottish and UK governments are seriously considering how a phased return to international travel can be effected using a combination of testing, vaccine certificates, corridors and bridges.”