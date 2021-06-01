Dear first minister, in case you hadn’t noticed – and to be frank, we think you either haven’t noticed or you don’t care – travel is grounded, travel is beached, travel has run aground, travel is a sinking ship.

We, the travel industry in Scotland, will be outside Holyrood at 12.30pm on Wednesday (23 June) and we challenge you to meet us, face-to-face over our respective face masks, to tell us why travel has been given the red card, while football is permitted to boogie with mass fan zones. And we’ve got plenty more questions for you too.

You told us that Scotland needed strong leadership and, as an industry, we are talking with one voice today and asking you to show that leadership to the travel sector. Come and meet our members and tell them why you have effectively banned travel.

Talk to award-winning travel agents who were running successful Scottish SMEs – we don’t need to remind you that SMEs account for 99.3% of all private firms in Scotland employing 60% of the workforce who face nothing short of destitution.

Since March 2020, they have had nothing to sell and no one to sell to. They’ve had to remain open to service repatriations and rebookings, but they’ve been overlooked as retail operations and left with little sector-specific funding support.

What modest support they’ve been given – which depended solely on their rateable value of their premises and omitted the army of home workers upon which the wheels of the travel industry turn – has gone. It was spent on shoring up their businesses and staff as the sands shifted ever more from under their feet.

And all of this after they had used up all their working capital, spent their life savings and taken bounceback loans they are now unable to repay.

The irony of the furlough scheme, which ought to have been a lifeline for their finances, is that despite having nothing to sell, agents had to remain open to handle the many thousands of customer bookings which have been futile.