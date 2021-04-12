The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) has launched an eleven-point “manifesto for travel” in a bid to safeguard the sector ahead of Scottish Parliament elections next month.

The trade body said it believed ministers in Holyrood had “very little understanding” of how travel businesses work and set out a list of “key pillars” to cross-party MSPs to protect livelihoods and secure the industry’s future.

The full manifesto can be read on the SPAA’s website, some of its pillars include:

- An absolute commitment to engage on a four nations’ approach to travel and urgent moves to explore acceptable forms of testing, other than just PCR, and the prioritisation of a means to lower the cost of testing

- Acknowledgement and acceptance of the contribution travel makes to the Scottish economy

- Recognition that a lack of inbound tourism will have a serious impact on the Scottish economy and the importance of travel for Scottish businesses to enable their recovery

- The human rights of Scots to visit family overseas and the mental health issues raised by the denial of this right

- The suspension of APD and taxes directly or indirectly levied in the travel industry to allow for recovery

- The urgent need for long-term support for travel agencies to rebuild and continue to play a role in the high streets of Scottish communities including extension of the Travel Agency fund