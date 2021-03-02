SPAA president Joanne Dooey said members and associates would raise a dram following 'a year like no one can remember'

SPAA president Joanne Dooey said members and associates would raise a dram following 'a year like no one can remember'

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) will mark the beginning of its 100th anniversary this with an online pre-centenary dinner event later this week.

The event will be held on Thursday (4 March) to coincide with the originally planned date for the association’s annual dinner ahead of a "year of celebrations" set to play out during "the most momentous time for global travel".



The SPAA was founded in 1921 and is the world’s oldest organisation representing travel agents; it currently has 120 members across Scotland, and 92 associate members.



Members and associates are invited to join the event from 7pm on Thursday, with the association’s face-to-face centenary dinner fixed for 9 September.



"No need to RSVP this year, the dress code is rather more fluid than for our previous events, and there’s no need for a designated driver, but we’re hoping everyone will join us for a warm and inviting start to our centenary celebrations and a chance to toast the SPAA with a dram or a cocktail of your choice," said SPAA president Joanne Dooey.



"It’s been a year like no one can remember before, and one which has brought unprecedented challenges for everyone in the travel sector. Thursday night will give us all the chance to look back over the last 100 years and to look forward while enjoying the company of our friends in the travel industry."



Dooey added: "As we await the path to recovery for global travel, our pre-centenary dinner will be an opportunity for us all to get together and celebrate our industry, to toast our colleagues and friends and to look forwards to our future journey."