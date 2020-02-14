In its The Spaceport Case File, holiday cottages provider Stay in Cornwall has found three proposed spaceports in Newquay, Sutherland and Glasgow could generate an annual £1.407 billion for the country as a whole.

This is based on an average return of between £2 and £4 or every £1 invested.

However, Stay in Cornwall believe the return could rise to £12 per £1 of investment if wider impact is taken into account.

It found a Newquay attraction has the potential to create £80 million, a Sutherland project could generate £69.2 million and a centre in Glasgow could make £320 million, based on £80 million in funding provided by Prestwick airport.