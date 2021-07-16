The new rules, which currently only affect France, have been branded senseless, while there are worries Spain could also move to amber plus.

Meanwhile, there is concern over the rising cost of Covid test packages, as well as news of a move to encourage more young people to get fully vaccinated, which will also allow them to travel abroad easier.

Here are the key national press headlines affecting travel on Tuesday (20 July).

Fears Spain could be added to ‘amber plus’ list

Spain’s Beta variant rate is three times that of France’s, prompting fears travel restrictions could be tightened. The Beta variant originated in South Africa and is regarded as the biggest threat to the impact of vaccines. (The Telegraph)



France restrictions ‘make no sense’

An expert has said travel restrictions to France ‘do not make much sense’ because the Delta strain is dominant in the UK. Tom Wenseleers, professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Leuven, said the Delta strain, which is more contagious than Beta, accounted for 99% of UK cases. (The i)



Covid test prices rise by almost 50% in a fortnight

Analysis of the list of 50 cheapest government-approved test firms show the average price for a two-swab package has risen from £45 to £63 in two weeks. When clicked through to actual company websites, the average price soared to £121. (Daily Mail)

Vaccine passports to be introduced

Vaccine certification will be introduced in England for the first time, the prime minister has said. Proof of double jabbed status will be needed to gain admission to nightclubs from September. The move is designed to boost uptake of the vaccine in the 18-30 age group. (The Telegraph)

EasyJet flight in near disaster after verbal slip

A United Airlines aircraft almost collided with an easyJet flight at Paris Charles de Gaulle following a misunderstanding by Air Traffic Control. The easyJet aircraft was preparing to take off when the United flight was told to land on the same runway last July. (The Times)