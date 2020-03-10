Spain

"Spain declared a state of emergency on 14 March, which introduces a series of measures including significant restrictions on movement throughout the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak," said the FCO.

"The Spanish government has now ordered that hotels and short-stay accommodation (such as short-stay campsites or caravan parks) must close by Tuesday 24 March.



"British travellers who are currently in Spain and who wish to return to the UK are advised to make travel plans to do so as soon as possible."



Britons currently holidaying in Spain have been urged to check with their tour operator or accommodation provider for further information.



"The Spanish authorities may ask British travellers to move hotels before 24 March and have underlined that no-one will be left without accommodation," the FCO added.

Cyprus

"British nationals in Cyprus should follow the advice of the Cypriot authorities, which includes vacating their tourist accommodation by 21 March," said the FCO.

"The Republic of Cyprus government has instructed all hotel and tourist accommodation to cease operations by 21 March, and to remain closed until 30 April. The government has stated that all tourists will need to leave their accommodation by 21 March. Some hotels may close before 21 March.

"The British government is discussing this requirement with the Cypriot government and asking airlines to offer more flights. We recommend that British nationals who wish to leave Cyprus contact their travel operator to make arrangements to do so as soon as possible."