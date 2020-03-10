The country’s government announced emergency measures on Saturday evening (14 March), which include the closure of all shops except those selling essentials such as food.

Rail travel will be restricted, while the move will free up economic support for businesses and workers.

The news came as confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain passed 6,000 according to public health officials, making it the worst affected country in Europe after Italy, which has more than 15,000 cases.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez made the announcement on Saturday, which – Reuters reports – will also require the country’s 47 million inhabitants to remain at home and leave only to buy food and medicines, seek medical help or go to work.

Bars, restaurants, shops selling anything but food and other basic staples, conference centres and all leisure and sports activities - including cinemas, theatres, swimming pools or football grounds - will be shut down.

The Foreign Office was yet to update its travel advice at 9.15pm on Saturday. It continues to advise against all but essential travel to capital Madrid; La Rioja; La Bastida and Vitoria (Basque Country); and Miranda de Ebro (Castilla y Leon).