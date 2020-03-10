Spain has been placed in partial lockdown as the country seeks to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The country’s government announced emergency measures on Saturday evening (14 March), which include the closure of all shops except those selling essentials such as food.
Rail travel will be restricted, while the move will free up economic support for businesses and workers.
The news came as confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain passed 6,000 according to public health officials, making it the worst affected country in Europe after Italy, which has more than 15,000 cases.
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez made the announcement on Saturday, which – Reuters reports – will also require the country’s 47 million inhabitants to remain at home and leave only to buy food and medicines, seek medical help or go to work.
Bars, restaurants, conference centres and all leisure or sports facilities, including cinemas, theatres, pools and football grounds, will be shut.
The Foreign Office was yet to update its travel advice at 9.15pm on Saturday. It continues to advise against all but essential travel to capital Madrid; La Rioja; La Bastida and Vitoria (Basque Country); and Miranda de Ebro (Castilla y Leon).
Earlier on Saturday, Jet2.com cancelled all flights to Spain, with several aircraft turning back mid-flight.
Jet2 said in a statement: "We have taken the decision to cancel all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect.
"We know these local measures will have a significant impact on our customers’ holidays which is why we have taken this decision.
"We are contacting our customers who are currently in these destinations, and who are due to travel, to advise them of their options, so we urge customers not to call us.
"This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we are reviewing our programme as a matter of urgency, so that we can fly customers back to the UK."